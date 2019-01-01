Khuzwayo’s Orlando Pirates exclusion confidential - agent

The goalkeeper’s agent has set the record straight regarding her client’s future with the Buccaneers

Despite not seeing his name in the 31-man squad list announced on Monday, have not released goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo, according to his agent.

Khuzwayo’s future with the Buccaneers has been a subject of speculation, especially after his name was withdrawn from the CBL Cup squad for the match against Amakhosi last weekend.

However, the club immediately responded to the decision, explaining how the move was influenced by injury and was based on medical reasons.

Subsequently, the Soweto giants released their squad number list and revealed the numbers for the new recruits, but Khuzwayo’s name was excluded.

However, according to his agent - Basia Michaels of Quality Talent Sports - the former keeper is still part of coach Milutin Sredojevic’s squad.

“I can confirm with you unequivocally that Khuzwayo is a player of Orlando Pirates. He is staying and has not been released. I saw the list, I completely saw it,” Michaels told Goal.

“That is why I confirm with you that he’s not been released. You see those are matters [exclusion from the list on his future] of confidentiality at this point of time.

Article continues below

“That is between us and Pirates. I can’t just come out and say these things."

With Khuzwayo yet to feature for the Ghost in an official match since joining from Chiefs prior to the 208/19 Premier Soccer League ( ) season, speculation is gaining momentum regarding his future at Mayfair.

The former keeper was handed the No.1 jersey last season, but it has now been given to French goalkeeper Joris Delle, while Wayne Sandilands and Siyabonga Mpontshane remain in the squad as well.