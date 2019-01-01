Khuzwayo overlooked as Orlando Pirates release shirt numbers for 2019/20 season

Khuzwayo hasn't been allocated a jersey number for the upcoming campaign and this has fueled speculation that he may leave the club in the near future

have fueled speculation that Brilliant Khuzwayo could be heading for the exit door after the club released a list of 31 players with their shirt numbers for the new season.

Khuzwayo is the only player missing from the list, meaning he has not been allocated a shirt number by the club.

Last season, the 29-year-old was handed the No.1 jersey, but it has now been given to French goalkeeper and new signing Joris Delle.

Khuzwayo used the No.16 jersey at , but there is no hope of wearing it at the Buccaneers as the jersey has been handed to former Bloemfontein striker Tshegofatso Mabasa.

Reports emerged last week suggesting Khuzwayo could be released by the Sea Robbers after been withdrawn from the CBL Cup starting XI.

While there were efforts to get a comment from the club, coach Milutin Sredojevic said Khuzwayo's situation was beyond his control.

This means the Pirates management, as well as the player himself, are the only ones who know exactly what the future holds for the lanky goalkeeper.

Khuzwayo joined the Soweto giants in 2018 after deciding against renewing his contract with Chiefs.

However, the latest developments may mean the end of the road for the Umlazi-born goalkeeper, who looked set to assume the No.1 role under Sredojevic until last week.

Khuzwayo spent the whole of last season nursing an ankle injury, and it's unclear at this stage if the injury will again keep him out of action for the upcoming season.