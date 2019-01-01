Khuzwayo: Former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs keeper explains injury mystery

Rumours have been spreading as to why the goalkeeper suddenly retired, so he has come out to bring an end to the speculation

Recently retired keeper Brilliant Khuzwayo has made it clear why he stated he was "injury free" just days before his retirement was announced.

After gaining the most votes in his position, Khuzwayo was set to play in the CBL Cup against his former club last Saturday.

Since the stopper claimed he was "injury free" before the game, frustration grew when he was suddenly removed from the squad for the Soweto Derby.

Notably, the former Bafana Bafana keeper has not played a single official match since moving from Chiefs to Pirates.

Then on Wednesday, it was announced Khuzwayo will retire because of his long-term injury.

The contradiction of these two statements raised eyebrows, so Khuzwayo has come out to make his position clear.

"In terms of being 'injury free' – I can be injury free but, in elite sports, the doctors don't see me having the performance [level] to perform at the highest level," said Khuzwayo, as reported in IOL.

"It's very important for me to shift my mindset. Right now, things are not going how I wished it would be, but God has decided things will go [down] this path to create a new chapter for me.

"If I accept the past and also accept the present, I will move [forward] and learn so much about life in general, because life doesn't end just playing football.

"It's up to me now to find another thing that will actually make me excited to continue, because I don't see myself getting outside of football.”