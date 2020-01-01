Khuzwayo: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper's agent comments on comeback reports

It has been said that 'Casillas' is keen to revitalise his football career over two years after retiring

Former Bafana Bafana international Brilliant Khuzwayo is reportedly hoping to make a dramatic comeback to professional football.

The retired goalkeeper was forced into early retirement due to an ankle injury in July 2019 at the age of 28 while on the books of .

Khuzwayo was told that he would never kick a ball again in his life due to a severe ankle injury.

However, recent reports have indicated that the 30-year-old player is working hard behind the scenes to revitalise his football career.

When speaking to Daily Sun, his representatives from QT Sports indicated that they are in the dark regarding Khuzwayo's possible return.

“I’d rather not comment,” QT Sports executive manager Basia Michaels said.

“I know Brilliant is seeing a physician to reduce the scar tissue around his ankle just for the basic day-[to-day] living.

“It is just for his health sake, that is what it is.”

Khuzwayo sustained the injury during pre-season with Pirates as few weeks after joining the Buccaneers from their arch-rivals prior to the start of the 2018/19 season.

The former Pirates academy player rejoined Bucs from Chiefs, where he had played second fiddle to Itumeleng Khune.

Khuzwayo was hoping to establish himself at Pirates, but unfortunately, he picked up a career-ending Injury.

The Umlazi-born player never made his official debut for the club's first team, but he did play for Pirates in the Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC).

Khuzwayo started his professional career at FC in his home province, KwaZulu-Natal.

Nicknamed Casillas, Khuzwayo was loaned out to then-National First National (NFD) side Thanda Royal Zulu by AmaZulu in the 2011/12 season.

Casillas returned to AmaZulu at the end of the loan deal, but he was purchased by Chiefs in July 2012.

The former youth international was part of the squad which participated at the 2011 Caf Under-23 finals in .

Khuzwayo also got an opportunity to play for the senior national team, Bafana Bafana.

He was part of the Bafana squad at the 2015 Afcon finals in Equatorial Guinea where he started against 's Black Stars as Bafana suffered a 1-0 defeat.