Khuzwayo believes 'intelligent' Mokwena can turn Orlando Pirates' fortunes around

The former Chiefs shot-stopper has lauded Mokwena as an intelligent coach despite Bucs' current struggles

Former goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo has urged the club to be patient with interim coach Rhulani Mokwena.

The pressure is mounting on Mokwena, who has struggled to get the desired results since he took over the hot seat following Serbian coach Milutin Sredojevic's departure two months ago.

The young tactician, who is in his first coaching job in the , has masterminded only one win in seven games across all competitions having lost twice and drawn four times.

Khuzwayo feels Mokwena needs to be given more time in charge of one of the biggest clubs in the country.

“Football is evolving in different sectors right now,” Khuzwayo told Daily Sun.

“I just hope the club is going to be patient with him and give him enough time and support so that he can show what he is capable of.

The Buccaneers are falling further behind in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) title race as they are placed eighth in the standings - 10 points behind the leaders, .

However, Khuzwayo, who was forced to retire from professional football due to a recurring ankle injury three months ago, believes Mokwena has what it takes to succeed.

“Mokwena is a good coach and a very intelligent guy. I do believe that things will, at some point improve," he added.

Pirates, who are winless in their last two league matches, will be looking to return to winning ways when they lock horns with Stellenbosch FC on Saturday, October 26.