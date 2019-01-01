Khurishi Mphahlele: Baroka coach Wedson Nyirenda going nowhere

The Bakgaga boss has been quick to pour cold water over speculation that the club might look to part ways with their head coach

chairman Khurishi Mphahlele has given his head coach Wedson Nyirenda a vote of confidence ahead of the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season.

Bakgaga narrowly escaped the drop leading many to speculate whether or not the Zambian would still be in charge at the club come the start of the new season.

However, the Zambian’s job appears to be safe with the Baroka boss looking to maintain stability.

“We are not a team that just changes (coaches) without good reason or where there is no need,” Mphahlele told the media.

“We are planning to keep our technical team as it is and we are trying to stabilise the team because one of the bigger challenges is when you don’t have a stable technical team. They come and change everything and when the boys start to understand them, the league is over,” he added.

"We don’t want to have that. I think if we keep them, it will be our advantage unlike those other teams who are going to have new head coaches at the start of the season,” he explained.

While changes to the technical team seems unlikely, there could be a few changes made to the playing personnel at the club.

Previously, several players including midfielder Thandani Ntshumayelo have reportedly been linked with a move away from the club, but Mphahlele has refused to divulge the names of the players who could leave.

“I cannot say this one is moving or this one is staying right now. They are on leave and I need to give them time to relax and not worry about their future in the football career. We are still going to sit down with the technical team and the coach and iron out the list of the players who are staying and thereafter we will talk about who must be relieved off their duty,” Mphahlele concluded.