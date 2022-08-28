Khune: Zwane praises Kaizer Chiefs legend after booking MTN8 semi-final ticket

The veteran goalkeeper did not show rustiness despite playing his first game in one year as he saved two spot-kicks to deny Stellies

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has praised goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune after his heroics in the post-match shootout saw Amakhosi book an MTN8 tournament semi-final ticket at the expense of Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday.

The veteran goalkeeper was the hero as he saved two penalties to decide the contest after the game had ended in a 1-1 draw in regulation time as well as extra time.

Khune was making a return to the squad since August 2021 having fallen down the pecking order with Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Petersen preferred ahead of him but he did not show any rustiness, to the delight of his coach.

“Like I said, we really want to create competition in our departments,” Zwane said after the match.

“That’s why we gave him the opportunity today and he grabbed it with both hands. This is the Khune we want to see, this is the Khune who can lead the team,” he added.

“Yes, he still has to up his game and he did very well today. Hopefully, he can keep it that way.”

Sihle Nduli had broken the deadlock for Stellenbosch in the 48th minute before Ashley Du Preez levelled for Chiefs on his return to his former club 10 minutes later and both sides held on to draw level after 90 minutes and the extra 30.

Cole Alexander, Keegan Dolly, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Phathutshedzo Nange all scored their penalties for Chiefs with Khune keeping out William Likuta and Dean David van Rooyen’s spot-kicks as the Glamour Boys won the shootout 4-3 after Junior Mendieta, Fawaaz Basadien and Nhlanhla Mgaga had converted for Stellenbosch.

Khune last featured for Chiefs during the club’s 3-2 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in an MTN8 match in August 2021 and has had to watch on since then, as Bvuma and Petersen battled for a starting place.

He, however, did not give up amid calls for him to leave the Soweto giants or retire altogether.

“The competition is tough and we have to support the ones who are playing. I will wait for as long as I can,” Khune said in a recent interview.

“I will keep pushing and I will keep working hard. Bruce is doing well, you have to back him up. Kaizer Chiefs have the best goalkeeping department in the country,”

“Like I always say, Gigi Buffon is still going strong, and he is 44. I am only 34, so I still have a long way to go. I’ll continue to support those who are playing.”

Khune’s performance will likely increase calls for Zwane to play him more often given the recent criticism of Bvuma and Petersen’s displays.