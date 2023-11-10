Khune wants to be Kaizer Chiefs Buffon, El-Hadary! - 'My retirement not guaranteed yet'

Legendary Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is adamant he will play beyond this season if his physical fitness allows him to.

Khune has been at Chiefs since 2004

His contract ends at the end of the season

Veteran custodian discusses his future

TELL ME MORE: The 36-year-old was handed a one-year extension by Chiefs at the beginning of the ongoing campaign before handing him a technical role.

However, it seems Khune is not ready to hang his gloves and is keen to emulate Italy's great Gianluigi Buffon and Egypt legend Essam El-Hadary who played competitively past their 40s.

WHAT HE SAID: "[Retirement] is also not guaranteed yet, it will depend on my performances on the field, every player that is registered in the team is willing to work harder," Khune told the media ahead of Saturday's Soweto derby.

"Everyone is willing to compete for a place and is willing to give his all for the team in every opportunity he gets, so it’s no difference to me whenever I’m given an opportunity to perform – so that I can get a new contract.

"I did mention at the start of the season that my body can still carry me until I’m 40 plus, if Buffon could do it until 45, El Hadary could do it until 44, who I am at the age of 36 to entertain the fact that someone has an idea that Itu must retire, then I must also entertain that idea.

"The club might have released a statement, well-respected but at the end of the day, I’m competing, I’ve been playing and it will depend on my performances, and come the end of the season we will look at the stats, we will look at what I can still contribute going forward, and that's when they can make another decision."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: When extending his stay, Chiefs had anticipated Khune to serve as Brandon Petersen and Bruce Bvuma's backup.

While the latter has not been given a chance, Petersen has been making mistakes which has seen Khune get a chance to prove his worth.

The Amakhosi skipper has played four games already across all competitions for the Soweto giants and he is odds-on to start on Saturday against old rivals Orlando Pirates.

WHAT NEXT: If indeed Khune starts in the Soweto derby and helps Chiefs to win, then Petersen and Bvuma will have a tough time dislodging him from that position.

However, if interim coach Cavin Johnson sticks with Petersen as his first-choice custodian, then Khune will definitely not be content with a place on the bench and will give his best to get regular football.