Khune the only man who always saves Kaizer Chiefs from difficulty - Fans after MTN8 progress

The keeper had been sidelined for a long time and his return coincided with a win over the PSL side

The return of Itumeleng Khune to Kaizer Chiefs' starting XI and subsequent MTN8 quarter-final victory on Sunday over Stellenbosch got fans excited.

The experienced South African custodian started and his heroics saw Amakhosi win and progress to the two-legged cup semi-finals.

Cole Alexander, Keegan Dolly, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, and Phathutshedzo Nange scored four of Chiefs’ post-match penalties and Khune made two saves that propelled the Naturena club to the penultimate stage of the domestic competition.

Optimism within the Chiefs’ fan base was tangible and Nkanyiso Mbelu called for a match against European giants Barcelona.

"Give us Barcelona, our Khune is back and Du Preez is better than Lewandowski," Mbelu posted.

Candley Sky claimed Khune is the only player who is capable of bailing the Soweto giants out of difficulties.

"All credit goes to Itumeleng Khune, the only man who always saves Kaizer Chief in a difficult situation," she stated.

Reitumetse Ramphisa said outright that he would like to see Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Petersen on the team. Both goalkeepers have been preferred mostly ahead of Khune, who barely feature in the matchday squad, especially for PSL games.

"I don't want to see Bvuma and Petersen near this team anymore," he declared.

While most of the focus was on Khune, Chairman Lehlohonolo pointed out that Kaizer Chiefs need a holding midfielder.

"A holding midfielder that can link up play will fix our problems of making silly mistakes at the back," he stated.

"We have no one who can drop and collect the ball from our centre-backs and start play and link up play. We must have a defensive midfielder to build a team around and be part of our spine."

Brandon James was critical of Khune and further claimed penalties by Stellenbosch – two of which were saved by the Chiefs’ keeper – were executed in a poor manner.

"Horrible performance from Kaizer Chiefs," James noted. "Poor penalties by Stellenbosch, nothing special that Khune did. What boring football."

"Khune can still save Chiefs," Brian Ramos said.

"The problem is centre-back pairing. It is not going to help, especially Njabulo Ngcobo. That guy will cost Chiefs this season. If Chiefs could get a better centre-back to partner Zitha [Kwinika], Khune would be okay for this season."

After the cup engagement, Amakhosi will now focus on their September league assignments, where they are set to face AmaZulu, Marumo Gallants and SuperSport United.