Khune speaks out after error against Black Leopards as Kaizer Chiefs' Hunt refuses to criticise

The four-time PSL title winning coach explained why he cannot blame the Bafana Bafana international

goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has spoken out following his costly mistake against Black on Wednesday.

The experienced player attempted to play a pass to his teammate Philani Zulu 12 minutes into the Premier Soccer League ( ) match.

However, the ball was intercepted by Leopards winger Ovidy Karuru, who then directed it into an empty net as the two teams drew 2-2 on the night.

Khune, who has been criticized by fans on social media, took to his Instagram account to reflect on the encounter.

"Learn and grow – since you have no control over what has already happened, you need to learn from the past and grow for the future," Khune wrote.

"Remember always, it’s not what happened that matters most; it is how you respond to what has happened that will make the biggest impact on future performances.

"Great come back from the team."

Amakhosi were trailing 2-0 at half-time, but two second-half goals from Khama Billiat and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo helped the Soweto giants hold Lidoda Duvha to a draw.

Meanwhile, Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt refused to openly blame his captain, Khune when speaking to the media in the post-match press conference.

“Any mistake on any football pitch is disappointing and everybody makes mistakes‚” Hunt said.

“It’s very disappointing but that’s football‚ it is a game of mistakes. It happens but we stick together‚ we were calm at half time and we made changes that I thought worked because it was one-way traffic in the second half. I thought we could have won the game‚ but from where we were it was a good comeback and we just have to keep working.”

Hunt rued the mistakes which have been committed by his side this season after Chiefs extended their winless run to four matches in the league by drawing with Leopards.

“We just have to keep on working on the training ground and try to get it right," the 56-year-old tactician added.

"That’s all we can do and stop making individual errors because in the games that we have lost this year‚ individual errors cost us.”

Chiefs will take on SuperSport United in a league match on Tuesday, December 15,