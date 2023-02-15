Khune's uncertain Kaizer Chiefs future: Zwane advised on Amakhosi number one

Veteran goalkeeper coach Alex Heredia believes Itumeleng Khune no longer has a place in the Kaizer Chiefs squad as his contract nears an end.

Khune was making errors before being frozen out recently

Petersen has since replaced him

Khune's contract nears expiration

WHAT HAPPENED? Brandon Petersen has started Chiefs’ last three games with Khune being relegated to the bench following some costly mistakes. In those three matches, Petersen has managed to keep clean sheets.

Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane has been rotating goalkeepers this season and Heredia feels the coach should make Petersen his first-choice goalkeeper on a permanent basis.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Look he's had good performances, he did quite well, but we need to wait a little bit longer to say he is doing better than Khune,” Heredia tells KickOff.

“But currently, right now yes he is solid and is doing well, but remember one thing, defensively Chiefs look better. It's not only the goalkeeper who is good and saves everything, the whole team is starting to look a little bit better and defensively more solid.

“And of course, it makes a difference to the goalkeeper too. But give credit to Petersen he is really doing well.”

AND WHAT MORE? Heredia further explains why he thinks Petersen should be Chiefs’ number one stopper.

“But the few games after that one they looked solid, and Petersen is doing well so you must give credit to him,” added Heredia.

“He is working hard, and he is solid and probably have a good environment around him. The game time is what makes a difference for him. One game he is out one game he is in, that doesn't help a goalkeeper.

“Now three games in a row, it makes him better. In the long run, he will be at the level of Khune. But yes absolutely I agree he looks more active than Khune in goals. It's difficult to say who is the number one at Chiefs, but the number one should be the one who is performing better game after game, and at the moment that is Brandon Petersen.

“Currently, right now, Petersen is the number one and he is doing well, and yes I believe he should be Chiefs' number one.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Khune finds himself in this current situation as his Chiefs contract also nears expiration. The 35-year-old’s contract ends in June and the club is yet to offer him a new deal.

If Petersen continues as Chiefs’ first-choice goalkeeper, chances of Khune being retained as a player look slim.

WHAT NEXT FOR KHUNE? Khune would be keen to reclaim his place in the team and avoid making errors to convince Zwane of a new contract.