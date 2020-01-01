Khune reveals how Kaizer Chiefs are still enduring a hangover from last season

The Glamour Boys have managed only three victories in all competitions this term and are struggling in defence and attack

Very little has gone right for in the 2020-21 campaign and goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has revealed how last season's disappointment has continued to linger over the team.

Amakhosi had been well set last season under coach Ernst Middendorp to win their first league title in five years.

But following the five-month break of action due to Covid-19, Chiefs imploded in the final weeks of the campaign. Still, though they could have clinched the league if they had beaten FC on the last day of action, but it wasn't to be as Manuel Kambala scored a 59th-minute equaliser after Khama Billiat's earlier goal had seemingly set the Soweto side on course for league glory.

That single goal was enough to send the title to , who also won the Nedbank and Telkom cups.

Subsequently, Gavin Hunt took over from Middendorp and he has endured a nightmare start, his plight not helped by the club's transfer ban.

"Very tough indeed," Khune told SuperSport TV after the Glamour Boys' latest setback, a 2-1 defeat against SuperSport United on Tuesday.

"We didn't start the season as [well] as we planned and as much as we wanted. Because we finished second last season and I think that had a big impact in the beginning of this season," he continued.

"So I think a lot of us are still not ready for this season. But we always have to be ready for anything that comes our way. We are the ones who signed up to represent Kaizer Chiefs. And we are the ones who put ourselves in this situation, we are the ones who have to get out of it.”

Amakhosi’s defeat against Matsatsantsa served to highlight several issues they’ve faced this season – a lack of cutting edge up front, and some careless mistakes at the back – underlined by Khune recklessly giving the ball away during the buildup to SuperSport’s opening goal.

"We dominated throughout, but we didn't take our chances,” the former Bafana Bafana skipper said. “I gave the ball away because I think I'm trying to do much. I'm trying to be a ball-player, I'm trying to be a goalkeeper at the same time, so I think I just need to stick to being a goalkeeper."