Khune replaces Petersen in crucial Kaizer Chiefs PSL game against SuperSport United

Itumeleng Khune has been named in Kaizer Chiefs XI against SuperSport United, replacing Brandon Petersen who is missing from the matchday squad.

Petersen has played all Chiefs' games

He is not in squad to play SuperSport

Chiefs have not yet explained why

TELL ME MORE: Khune has not managed to get a chance to play for Chiefs this season owing to injuries and the fact that Petersen is the club's first choice.

The latter is missing out from the squad to play the Swanky Boys with Bruce Bvuma named on the bench.

WHO ELSE STARTS FOR CHIEFS:

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Petersen's absence is said to be due to a family bereavement with the goal minder having to urgently fly home in Cape Town.

It is not clear whether the 28-year-old will be available for the tricky second-leg match of the MTN8 this weekend away against Mamelodi Sundowns.

The first leg at the FNB Stadium ended goalless.

WHAT NEXT: GOAL will provide more updates on exactly why Petersen has not been included in the game against Gavin Hunt's team.