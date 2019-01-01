Khune ready to reclaim Kaizer Chiefs' No.1 jersey after battling other challenges

The veteran shot-stopper admits he is edging closer to full fitness and paid tribute to the technical and medical teams for helping him recover

goalkeeper and captain Itumeleng Khune has disclosed he has had to deal with 'other challenges' during his road to recovery.

The 32-year-old has featured just twice for the Glamour Boys this season - his second appearance saw him suffer a groin injury which sidelined him until recently.

Khune confirmed he is back at the training grounds with his teammates, and gave credit to four of his colleagues - Daniel Akpeyi, Bruce Bvuma, Brylon Petersen as well as goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter for the stellar job during his absence.

"I just want to say that the club released the statement two weeks ago declaring that I am match-fit but again there were challenges I needed to overcome, and I cannot really disclose those challenges," Khune told Durban's East Coast Radio.

"But I have been training with the team. I have been slowly getting back into the mix. I have to give credit to Akpeyi, Bruce Bvuma, Brylon Petersen and goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter for having done well in my absence," added Khune.

Khune also heaped praise on the club's medical team for helping him in his recovery as he was initially supposed to come back after two months.

Article continues below

"I was told that I will be out for two months and for four weeks I had to sit out because I couldn't do anything, heavyweights, or any movement. It was even hard to sit on the chair or even drive home or work but with the technical team and the best medical team we have in the country they were able to make sure I come back on the field in a month and two weeks."

Asked to elaborate on the 'other challenges' he has been battling with, Khune refused to disclose them, saying whatever it is could be used against him the next time he gets injured.

"I have been battling with other challenges that I cannot disclose because people are going to quote me on that the next time I am out injured."