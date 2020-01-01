Khune, Pule, Mlambo and other PSL stars take part in Stay At Home Challenge

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, various South African top-flight stars have taken part in the social media call to action

As the coronavirus continues to affect everyday life, footballers across the world have found an innovative way to keep themselves busy while on lockdown.

Following the global trend from footballers around the world, a number of the country's top stars have taken to social media to take part in the #StayAtHomeChallenge which sees them juggling a toilet roll.

and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune were among the first to take part after being nominated on Wednesday.

midfielder Xola Mlambo then followed suit and passed the challenge on to his teammate Vincent Pule who took to Instagram to show his own attempts on Thursday.

midfielder Nnlanhla Vilakazi and winger Aubrey Ngoma also took part in the challenge and extended their invitations to their teammates.

With the spread of the coronavirus continuing in , the Premier Soccer League sat in a Board of Governors meeting on Thursday and ruled that the league would remain suspended.