‘Khune over-reliance hurting Bafana Bafana’ – Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Baloyi

Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brian Baloyi has argued that previous overreliance on Itumeleng Khune is hurting Bafana Bafana.

Baloyi claims Bafana face goalkeeping crisis

Attributes problem to Khune

Wants PSL clubs to embrace local goalkeepers

WHAT HAPPENED? The Amakhosi custodian was a long-time first choice for South Africa before recently falling down the pecking order.

The experienced goalkeeper enjoyed first-team duties regularly, especially under former Bafana coaches Joel Santana and Carlos Alberto Parreira.

He has, however, been overlooked in recent games, although he has just returned to club duties after a long struggle with weight issues.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "If I go back to 2010, it is the biggest problem that we started to rely on Khune for too long without developing other goalkeepers," Baloyi noted.

"There was no proper competition for him to a point where he started feeling that he owned the jersey, and when he got injured, it took us a long time to recover, and it became a problem.

AND WHAT IS MORE: Baloyi also believes the reliance on foreign goalkeepers in the PSL is another matter that needs to be addressed.

"If you look now in the PSL, more than 50% of the clubs are playing with foreign goalkeepers, but the quality of the foreign goalkeepers is questionable as well. Do we have a problem with the goalkeepers? Yes," he added.

"On my side, I have started something little in the corner by launching a goalkeeping academy to try and develop the next generation of goalkeepers.

"But the biggest challenge is that clubs do not allow them to play. Most of us, myself, Moeneeb Josephs, and Andre Arendse, started playing professional football at the age of 17 years and ended up playing for Bafana.

"The clubs want to start playing young goalkeepers in their twenties. Check in the National First Division [NFD], and more than 50% of the goalkeepers are foreigners."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronwen Williams of Mamelodi Sundowns, AmaZulu’s Veli Mothwa, and TS Galaxy’s Melusi Buthelezi have been Hugo Broos’ choices in the Bafana Bafana goalkeeping setup.

As Khune's chances of making it back to the national team are not slim, he has to contend with competition even at club level.

Brandon Petersen and Bruce Bvuma are his closest rivals at Naturena.

WHAT NEXT FOR KHUNE? The goalkeeper is expected to be in the matchday squad when Amakhosi tackle Golden Arrows on December 31 for a league match.