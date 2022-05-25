Khune: Mphela urges ex-Bafana Bafana teammate to leave Kaizer Chiefs

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Katlego 'Killer' Mphela strongly believes that his former Bafana Bafana teammate Itumeleng 'Itu' Khune should leave Kaizer Chiefs.



The accomplished goalkeeper has fallen out of favour at the Soweto giants having failed to make a single appearance in the Premier Soccer League for the team during the 2021-22 season.



Having played alongside Khune at both Bafana and Chiefs, Mphela feels that the 34-year-old still has a lot to offer despite having been reduced to a fourth-choice keeper at Amakhosi.



"If you are a goalkeeper and you get injured as it happened to him, it is difficult. We all know Itu's level. There is still a lot he can do in football," Mphela told Isolezwe.



"I don't think he can still play for the Chiefs because he is far behind in the battle for the number one jersey. I have often seen goalkeepers go through that."



Khune found himself behind Bruce Bvuma, Brandon Petersen and Daniel Akpeyi in Amakhosi's goalkeeping pecking order during Amakhosi's recent campaign.



Mphela pointed out that leaving the Glamour Boys for a club which would offer Khune regular game time would do the former Bafana captain a world of good.



"They [keepers] end up moving to other teams and get game time, regain their form. I know Khune is a great goalkeeper," the retired striker added.



"At Chiefs, they have no patience for him. So changing the environment would be a good thing for him."



Khune signed a two-year contract extension at Chiefs last year July which means he is still contracted to the Soweto giants until June 2023.