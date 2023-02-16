Khune: Legend hailed by Petersen for his consistency & being a ‘blessing’ to Kaizer Chiefs’ goalkeepers

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen has explained how he has picked up valuable lessons from club captain Itumeleng Khune.

Petersen lauded the influence of Khune on his career

Veteran keeper has been hailed for being consistent

The 35-year-old has lost his spot to the 28-year-old

WHAT HAPPENED? Petersen revealed the influence Khune has had on in his career despite the two competing for a place in goal for the Glamour Boys.

The 28-year-old has wrestled the No1 spot from veteran Khune, featuring for Chiefs in their last three games, and he is keen to keep learning from him which he terms a blessing.

Petersen has been in goal for Chiefs’ matches against Royal AM, TS Galaxy and Maritzburg United, keeping clean sheets in all of them, after Khune had conceded six in the previous three games which the Soweto giants lost.

Khune had made a number of mistakes over that period with fans calling for his removal from the starting XI and coach Arthur Zwane seems to have listened and made Petersen his first-choice goalkeeper so far.

Amakhosi have three good goalkeepers at their disposal with Petersen, Khune and 27-year-old Bruce Bvuma all competing for a place between the sticks.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “I think the main thing [I learned from Khune] is consistency,” Petersen said as per KickOff.

“He’s a legend. He’s been in the game and to play alongside a player like that every day, it’s a blessing you know. Those are the moments as a footballer you need to cherish. Because not everyone gets to rub shoulders with legends.

“Not only meet them but to train with them, it’s been good. I’ve learnt a lot from him, the way he carries himself, the confidence he has and all his achievements.

“That’s encouragement for us goalkeepers. You want to achieve those things, the things he’s achieved. So, it’s good. It’s exciting and always fun. There’s never a dull moment, especially between us goalkeepers.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Khune has been at Kaizer Chiefs since 2004, playing a part in their three league triumphs over that period, but has recently seen his playing time reduced as injuries took its toll on him.

The 35-year-old is one of the leaders in what is a young Chiefs team that Zwane is building with the hope of challenging for titles in the near future.

Chiefs supporters, who last tasted league title success in 2015, however, seem to be running out of patience with Zwane’s project and Khune is among the players who have been cited for contributing to their downfall.

WHAT’S NEXT? Amakhosi are at home to Golden Arrows on Sunday, hoping for a return to winning ways in the PSL, as they chase second place.