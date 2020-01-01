Khune leads plaudits as Hlatshwayo celebrates Bafana landmark

The South Africa skipper has been with the national team since he was a junior player, and has now been capped 50 times

goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has led celebrations for captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, who reached 50 national team caps during Monday’s 2022 qualifier against Sao Tome e Principe in Port Elizabeth.

A former South Africa junior international, Hlatshwayo captained Molefi Ntseki’s men to a third straight win which put them on course for the 2022 Afcon finals.

The 30-year-old defender is in an exclusive club of players to captain the country at major tournaments, comprising of 1996 Bafana captain Neil Tovey, Lucas Radebe, Aaron Mokoena and Dean Furman.

“Congratulations on your milestone Skipper Thulani. 50th cap Flag of South Africa. There’s your reward for all the hard work you put in. Enjoy every bit of it winking face raising hands,” Khune, a former national team captain himself, said on social media.

Congratulations on your milestone Skipper @Thulani03 #50thCap 🇿🇦 There’s your reward for all the hard work you put in. Enjoy every bit of it pic.twitter.com/3J0sTlFCQ9 — IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) November 16, 2020

After captaining Bafana Bafana at the 2019 Afcon finals in , Ntseki has maintained his trust in the 30-year-old to continue leading the national team on the pitch.

The 30-year-old’s leadership qualities have also seen Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer appointing him co-captain as Happy Jele struggles to command a starting place.

This is after the centre-back joined Pirates in September from the now-defunct .

If Bafana qualify for the 2022 Afcon tournament, Hlatshwayo could captain the national team for a second straight continental tournament.

50 Caps for Captain Tyson 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/LN9xJBPEZ7 — Mr Dyani (@tdyani) November 17, 2020

MILESTONE: Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo earned his 50th cap for national team during South Africa's 4-2 victory over Sao Tome on Monday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/lcHebm9IcH — FourFourTwo (@FourFourTwoZA) November 16, 2020