Khune key to Kaizer Chiefs clinching PSL title - Mamelodi Sundowns legend Tlale

The former Orlando Pirates shot-stopper explained why he believes Amakhosi are most likely to clinch the coveted trophy

Ex- goalkeeper John Tlale has tipped to lift the Premier Soccer League ( ) title on Saturday afternoon.

Sundowns and Chiefs are both looking to celebrate their 50th year anniversaries in style on the last day of the 2019/20 season.

On the other hand, the 1996 winner has also credited for their gallant fight and he also believes can still qualify for a continental competition.

More teams

“It’s such a difficult one, to be honest. I don’t know where to start looking at the title race. Chiefs have the advantage, their job is to make sure they don’t lose the game,” Tlale told Goal .

“If they lose to , Sundowns will gain the advantage, I think their clashes against Black and Baroka are not going to be easy. It’s tough but I think Chiefs will lift it.

“However, it will not be easy because Baroka can also upset Chiefs. Both teams [Sundowns and Chiefs] are not consistent and it becomes very difficult to predict. Sundowns played well to collect two wins in a row but losing to Baroka means anything is possible now. If I put my head on the block, I think Chiefs will take it."

Tlale also touched on the importance of having Itumeleng Khune back in the Chiefs team.

"[Itumeleng] Khune is a good goalkeeper for the country and in the PSL, his return has definitely given Chiefs a massive boost," he added.

“Khune will always be the number one and his presence can motivate the defence and youngsters to focus and do well to lift this.”

With both clubs celebrating their 50th birthdays and tied on 53 points from 29 matches, Tlale has credited the title challengers for their dedication throughout the 2019/20 campaign whilst saying Bidvest Wits will end their campaign with integrity.

“I can only wish all the teams the best of luck because to have 53 points, both celebrate 50 years of existence means there’s a lot at stake,” continued the legend.

“I can also commend all the teams for the commitment and hard work because this has been the toughest season.

Article continues below

“It has literally gone to the wire. Whoever wins the title will definitely deserve it and if you look at a team like Wits, they have also given their best up to so far. I think they tried to ensure the clubs pulls down the curtain with integrity.

“For Pirates, they still can qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup, if they do well and win the three points tomorrow, they can still see them in Africa next season because it’s not over for them.”

As things stand, Pirates sit fourth on the log table with 49 points, Wits are placed fifth with as many points whilst SuperSport United occupy the third spot with 50 points.