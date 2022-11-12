Khune: Kaizer Chiefs keeper should do half the training because he's older - Trainer Nkhwashu

Ex-Sekhukhune United goalkeeper trainer Nascent Nkhwashu says Itumeleng Khune’s training regime should be different from other Kaizer Chiefs keepers.

Khune is back on the sidelines with a groin injury

Former Aces goalkeeper Nkhwashu suggests Khune should train differently

The goalkeeper is expected to be back at the end of December

WHAT HAPPENED? Khune has been affected by injuries in recent seasons and is currently out nursing his groin. Nkhwashu feels that with Khune being 35, Chiefs coaches should not overload the goalkeeper to avoid exposing him to injuries.

WHAT THEY SAID: “For me, he [Khune] can still push for another three years playing at the highest level,” Nkhwashu told KickOff. “If you remember well, not so long ago I had been training [Tapuwa] Kapini at Sekhukhune United and he is older than Khune. All that is needed is to manage the goalkeepers in training. For example, you cannot train Khune the way you train Bvuma and you have to manage Khune’s training and he will be there for you and deliver.

“Khune has got all the attributes you need from a goalkeeper, and all you need as a goalkeeper trainer is to have a way of managing him to remain at his best. You need reflexes, he’s got, you need distribution, he’s got and you just need to manage his training because he doesn’t have age on his side. At Sekhukhune, whenever I trained goalkeepers I always made sure that I made Kapini do half the things that the other goalkeepers did because of the difference in their ages.

“As a result, Kapini didn’t have a lot of injuries and it was only in official matches that he was required to give 120% effort but not in training. Khune still has a lot to offer to South Africa but he needs to be managed well in how he trains.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The current groin injury struck just as Khune had reclaimed the Chiefs number one jersey. That could affect his bid to return to the top of his game as the goalkeeper has previously stated his aim is going back to the Bafana Bafana fold.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR KHUNE? Having been excluded from the Carling Black Label Cup, Khune will have the rest of November and the better part of December to recover. He would be eying to be back in full action when the Premier Soccer League campaign resumes on New Year’s eve.