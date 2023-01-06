Khune: 'Kaizer Chiefs’ goalkeeper important for me and also for opponents' - Kwinika

Kaizer Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika has explained the impact Itumeleng Khune has on Amakhosi opponents after the Bafana star's return to the team.

Kwinika sings praise for Khune

Khune returned and reclaimed the goalkeeping position

Kwinika calls for consistency after win over Golden Arrows

WHAT HAPPENED? Khune displayed a top-class performance against Golden Arrows in their last game of 2022 and won the man of the match award.

Since he returned to the starting XI fold after struggling with weight gain, he has wrestled back Chiefs’ gloves from Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Petersen.

To Kwinika, the South African goalkeeper – who also missed recent games due to an injury - has a big impact on the Chiefs' defence, as well as their PSL opponents.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "Itumeleng is one of the greatest players in the country," said Kwinika, as quoted by Citizen. "It is not only about Itumeleng; everyone has a role to play.

"His role is to make saves, it is part of his job, like tackling is part of my job, but having him behind you is important, not only for me but also for opponents.

"When they play, they know about Khune, he is our leader, and he is leading by example."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chiefs' next game, against Sekhukhune United, will be played on the day Amakhosi will celebrate their 53rd birthday.

Kwinika, who was signed before the season began and went on to establish himself as a regular starter under Arthur Zwane, hopes for a win on the club’s big day.

"It is important for us to keep the momentum," the centre-back added. "We ended the year so well, so we need to start on a clean slate, and this game marks the halfway point in the season.

"It is very important for us to see where we are and what we need to do going forward.

"Being part of the Chiefs is history on its own. When you understand where we are and what people went through [to get us here], you don’t take being a part of the setup for granted.

"It is a pleasure and privilege for every player who wants to be here, and with that comes a responsibility to do your best and represent the brand with dignity.

"We know what an important game [against Sekhukhune] is for us, and we are willing it to be a good one for us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kwinika has formed a formidable defensive pairing with Edmilson Dove, and together with Khune, they will hope to register a clean sheet against Sekhukhune.

A win will also be important for the Soweto giants, as they need the points to keep them in the title race.

They are fourth with 24 points, 10 points behind the free-scoring Mamelodi Sundowns, who are at the top of the log.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? After their match against Sekhukhune at the FNB Stadium, the Glamour Boys will play Stellenbosch a week later at the Danie Craven Stadium.