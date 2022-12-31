Khune: Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper earns Messi comparison after saves against Golden Arrows

The skipper was not available for Amakhosi just before the World Cup break but returned to make a huge impact.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has been lauded for his key saves in Amakhosi’s 2-0 Premier Soccer League win over Golden Arrows.

The experienced goalkeeper made a return to the starting XI after missing five matches due to an injury.

Upon his return, the Soweto giants not only picked up a win away from home but also kept a clean sheet.

Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, who was also returning to the starting XI, scored the opener in the 14th minute before Edmilson Dove claimed the second as the Naturena outfit ended the year with a victory.

The Burundian, who has been out of action since he was injured while playing against AmaZulu in October, now tops the top scorers’ chart with seven goals.

However, it is Khune – the man of the match – who has been singled out for praise as he made key saves that ensured they emerged winners.

When Chiefs are not performing and Khune plays, he is one of the stars that receives a lot of criticism, with others saying he is finished. But after his performance, some fans are convinced he is not yet finished.

What the fans said

Babal wa Zikhali made a comparison between Khune's and Lionel Messi’s performances at the World Cup in Qatar.

"Oh at the age of 35, they said he's finished, but he's not done. His name is Itumeleng Khune. Messi won man of the match at 35, Itumeleng said, and me too," he stated.

"Khune is really a smart goalkeeper, I can’t wait to have him on the technical team, his knowledge would be to our advantage," said a Chiefs’ fan identifying himself as MangetheBall Supremacy.

Nceba, with a sarcastic response to Khune’s critics, said, "Finished’ Khune fighting for his clean sheet. Haven't seen a standout performance from a Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper since [Daniel] Akpeyi left."

"Lol, Khune is in the business of proving us wrong today," Guluva observed.

Fanzo Matou feels that should Chiefs lose Khune, they will have a problem getting another star like him.

"From day one, I said it, and haters said, "He is tired’. Look, if we lose him today, we will never get someone like him," Motau said.

Just as they ended the year with a win, Amakhosi – now lying below leading Mamelodi Sundowns with seven points – will hope to start the campaign in 2023 with another positive outcome.

They will face Sekhukhune United on January 7.