Khune is making it hard for Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt

The 33-year-old goalkeeper has played in 12 matches in all competitions this season and has conceded 18 goals, keeping three clean sheets

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has potentially left Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt with a tough decision to make for the weekend.

The Glamour Boys are set to play Angolan side Petro de Luanda in a Caf Champions League Group C game at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

It's Chiefs third match in the group - they started with a 0-0 home draw against Horoya of Guinea before being taken apart last weekend by Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in a 4-0 defeat in a game which was played on neutral territory in Burkina Faso.

Khune had a mixed time of it in Ouagadougou - on one hand, he excelled in his distribution, an element of his game for which he is renowned, but in which he also made some high profile blunders earlier in the season.

However, the former Bafana Bafana number one did not cover himself in glory for the third goal Amakhosi conceded - he came rushing wildly off his line to try and intercept a through ball, only to realise he had misjudged it, before back-pedalling while watching the lob from Simon Msuva drop into an empty net.

He also made a rather feeble attempt at trying to save the fourth goal, and although he can't be blamed for not keeping out a penalty, it was the nature of his weak effort, and his body language, as he sunk to his knees, that suggested Khune is a player battling for confidence.

That's certainly been the case for most of the season so far; for a professional goalkeeper, some of Khune's mistakes have been embarrassing, even more so for a player of his stature, for so long South Africa's number one and rock in goal for Chiefs.

Article continues below

Khune has been fortunate in that Hunt has already on several occasions this season, given him a second chance by bringing him back into the starting XI.

This may be down to the unconvincing displays from fellow keeper Daniel Akpeyi, although it could also be a mark of respect from Hunt to the club's longest-serving player, and a legend of South African football, albeit he's fallen from grace and struggled with injuries and weight issues over the past year or so.

Khune though has hardly grabbed his chances with both hands and has given Hunt another decision to make ahead of a must-win match this weekend.