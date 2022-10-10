Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has revealed his keeper Itumeleng Khune will not be out for long after sustaining an injury against Stellenbosch.

Khune was injured against Stellenbosch

Petersen took his place and Chiefs won 3-1

Zwane says Khune will not be out for long

WHAT HAPPENED: The veteran shot-stopper was substituted in the 38th minute after sustaining an injury.

By that time, Chiefs were trailing by a solitary goal conceded in the 29th minute courtesy of Nhlanhla Mgaga who capitalised on a Njabulo Blom blunder.

The 35-year-old did not stay on the pitch to witness Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana scoring a hat-trick and helping Amakhosi get maximum points since Brandon Petersen had taken his place in goal.

WHAT WAS SAID: The Soweto heavyweights have now shed light on the injury sustained and supporters have every reason to be optimistic about seeing the custodian get back on the pitch soon.

"I thought he has maybe snapped his groin, but when I had a chat with him he said no, even the physio and the team doctor told me it’s not bad," Zwane said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"We don’t know whether he is going to be out for the next game in terms of availability or the Cup game in Durban.

"We will see, we will monitor him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 35-year-old keeper put up a fine performance in the MTN8 quarter-final and the technical bench decided to hand him the number one spot again. He has started the last five Premier Soccer League matches and helped his team collect 11 points from the possible 15.

Amakhosi are currently placed fourth on the table with 17 points from the 10 games they have played in the ongoing campaign.

IN THREE PICTURES:

backpagepix

backpagepix

Backpagepix.

WHAT NEXT: Khune might miss the two PSL matches against Chippa United and TS Galaxy. He will potentially make a return in the second-leg of the MTN8 semi-final fixture against Amazulu. The initial meeting ended 1-1.