Khune: Ex-Bafana Bafana star's agent breaks silence on Kaizer Chiefs future

Having been a one-club man since being promoted to the first team from the club's academy in 2004, Itu has been urged to leave the Soweto giants

Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune's representative Thato Matuka has broken his silence regarding the accomplished goalkeeper's future with the club.



The 35-year-old endured a disappointing 2021-22 season in which he couldn't make a single appearance in the Premier Soccer League for the Glamour Boys.



Khune was considered to be the club's fourth-choice keeper and former Amakhosi keeper William Shongwe recently advised the man nicknamed Itu to consider leaving the team on loan.



However, Matuka indicated that Itu is relaxed about his situation at the Naturena-based giants as the club prepares for the coming 2022-23 campaign after starting pre-season training on Wednesday.



“We’re very optimistic about Khune’s future in South African football as a player and legend for Kaizer Chiefs and what’s beyond his playing days,” Matuka told iDiski Times.



“Khune is a big brand, he understands his responsibility on and off the field as a leader. He will also play a major role in the dressing room and club in general to guide the next generation of talent.”



The former South Africa captain, who made just one appearance across all competitions for Chiefs this past term, is expected to serve as the third-choice keeper next season following Daniel Akpeyi's departure.



Khune is contracted to the Soweto giants until June 2023 and he recently attended a Fifa goalkeeper coaching course as he prepares for life after retiring from professional football.



Itu has won a record four PSL Goalkeeper of the Season awards and lifted two league trophies with the Glamour Boys.