Khune dreams of big Kaizer Chiefs comeback and PSL title

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is still hoping to help the Soweto giants to win trophies and dominate South African football.

Despite being the last in the pecking order of goalkeepers at the club behind Brandon Petersen, Daniel Akpeyi and Bruce Bvuma, Khune is not giving up on reclaiming the number one shirt he wore for more than a decade.

This comes as he is yet to feature in a single Premier Soccer League match this season.

He has only featured in an MTN8 match as well as two DStv Compact Cup matches for the Warriors.

With Mamelodi Sundowns dominating South African football at the moment, Khune still dreams of breaking that with Chiefs.

“The legacy that I want to leave when I retire is for people to remember that Khune was there and that he played a huge role,” said Khune as per IOL.

“There’s no one who wants to be remembered as a failure. I want to be remembered as a major part of Kaizer Chiefs winning trophies and dominating South African football.

“I think I’ve played over 350 matches and kept over 150 clean sheets. I want to take every opportunity that comes my way. When I retire, I want to know that I’ve given my call.”

Khune's struggles for playing time began when he sustained a shoulder injury in December 2018 which kept him out for 27 games until his return in August 2019.

That was followed by some minor injuries that worsened his situation as he also lost his Bafana Bafana spot.

“I’ve had quite a number of injuries in my career. The one that scared me the most was the shoulder injury that kept me out for nine months,” continued Khune.

“That was the longest and most frustrating injury that I’ve had. I’m 100% better now and willing to go the extra mile for the club.”

Khune’s shoulder injury plunged Chiefs into a crisis and that forced them to sign Daniel Akpeyi in January 2019.

But they are now well covered in goal with Akpeyi, Petersen and Bvuma ahead of Khune.