'Khune deserves statue in South Africa' - Twitter reacts to Kaizer Chiefs draw

Austin Ditlhobolo
Itumeleng Khune, Kaizer Chiefs, January 2021
The Bafana Bafana international became the talk of the town after playing an instrumental role in helping Amakhosi reach the last eight

Itumeleng Khune was lauded as the hero following Kaizer Chiefs' draw against Horoya AC on Saturday night which saw the Soweto giants qualifiy for this season's Caf Champions League quarter-finals.

The Group C encounter ended in a 2-2 draw at Stade General Lansana Conte in Conakry where veteran goalkeeper Khune made six vital saves which kept Amakhosi in the enthralling game.

As a result, Chiefs reached the last eight of the Champions League for the first time in the club's history after finishing second in Group C, and many fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the game:

