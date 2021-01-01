'Khune deserves statue in South Africa' - Twitter reacts to Kaizer Chiefs draw

The Bafana Bafana international became the talk of the town after playing an instrumental role in helping Amakhosi reach the last eight

Itumeleng Khune was lauded as the hero following Kaizer Chiefs' draw against Horoya AC on Saturday night which saw the Soweto giants qualifiy for this season's Caf Champions League quarter-finals.

The Group C encounter ended in a 2-2 draw at Stade General Lansana Conte in Conakry where veteran goalkeeper Khune made six vital saves which kept Amakhosi in the enthralling game.

As a result, Chiefs reached the last eight of the Champions League for the first time in the club's history after finishing second in Group C, and many fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the game:

Khune deserve a statue in South Africa For making that save that Made Kaizer Chiefs Win the Game — Ndi MuVenda (@Ndi_Muvenda_) April 10, 2021

Gavin Hunt, the First coach to qualify Chiefs to Group stages, first coach to progress Chiefs to Last 8. He's doing all these with players that we say must go next season. Hai our plumber madoda #CAFCL #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/BiWVyeZF5M — Mjay (@Machidi_Madisha) April 10, 2021

Khune appreciation post, no matter how matter how many times people slander his name he still proves he is Mzansi's number 1. 🙏🏽💪🏽#RiseKhosiRise#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/UnMGK3BA2B — Deezy (@Mnqobi_Dee) April 10, 2021

Yesssss we did it. Well done Glamor boys. We're Kaizer Chiefs Football Club 👏👏👏👏👏 #Amakhosi4Life #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/NsVZpAE7W4 — Brown skin girl (@Abo11622959) April 10, 2021

HISTORY!!



Kaizer Chiefs have qualified for the knockout round of the CAF Champions League for the first time in their 50-year existence!https://t.co/Z9jKfMrH50 — Soccerzela (@soccerzela) April 10, 2021

Massive congratulations to Kaizer Chiefs for qualifying to the Quarter Finals of the CAF Champions League



They dug deep and showed character against Horoya



Well done#CAF #CAFCL #TotalCAFCL #Amakhosi4Life #KaizerChiefs Gavin Hunt Billiat Khune Parker Katsande Ngcobo pic.twitter.com/ZcTofjV7kg — Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) April 10, 2021

Where are those that are always doubting Itumeleng Khune? What a save!! pic.twitter.com/1XxsUltqCz — GONTSE (@Geesto_051) April 10, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs Football Club ♥️♥️♥️

We are QUALIFIED!!!😁😁😁😁😁😁🔥🔥✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿😭 Thank God pic.twitter.com/ajNsmTcQru — Mpolokeng ✌🏼 (@MpolokengMohafa) April 10, 2021

Chiefs rode their luck a LOT tonight, but they got what they came for...



It was never going to be easy in Conakry against Horoya, especially with the season they’re having.



Good on them for getting the job done. Big night for the club. — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) April 10, 2021

These two men saved @KaizerChiefs #Amakhosi4Life #CAFCL

Dumisani Zuma: creater of penalty and an assit

Itumeleng Khune: incredible saves pic.twitter.com/XlEK56GmjN — Balaclava_Rsa🇿🇦 (@Balaclava_Rsa) April 10, 2021

Crucial.



Itumeleng Khune made SIX saves for Kaizer Chiefs tonight. pic.twitter.com/nugJ3oJqvW — Soccerzela (@soccerzela) April 10, 2021

I hope Khune and Zuma can not get new contracts even after qualifying for last 8 . As things stands Kaizer Chiefs might change thier mind and keep them and that will be bad . I want them out.. It will be a big loss to this FC... — Sicelo Disco Mkhwanazi (@Nichola14808170) April 10, 2021

For the first time Mzansi 🇿🇦 will have two teams in the #TotalCAFCL quarterfinals after @KaizerChiefs managed to get a 2-all against @HACofficiel in Guinea Conakry 🇬🇳. What a fight from Amakhosi! — Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) April 10, 2021

Congratulations to all Kaizer Chiefs Fans

I can't mention You one by one nibaningi #CAFCL — Sicelo Disco Mkhwanazi (@Nichola14808170) April 10, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs has qualified for CAF Champions League Knock out stages ! For the first time in our history ! We having our worst season at home yet best season in Africa !#Amakhosi4Life #CAFCL #StarLoading⭐ pic.twitter.com/Xu47qx6H3G — Black Prince (@BlackPrince_LL) April 10, 2021

Madrid won Chiefs qualified for quartefinals, night made👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/HZLYsDtg1H — Kgosiemang (@GJKM_9085) April 10, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs is the biggest Club in the world. Amakhosiiiiiiiiiiiiii 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳💛💛💛💛✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿 phakathi inside kuma quarter finals. pic.twitter.com/ZfpuZkOBzC — Brown skin girl (@Abo11622959) April 10, 2021