Khune to emulate Buffon at Kaizer Chiefs? 'I want to play until 40 plus years, at Amakhosi or not'

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is keen on emulating Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon by playing until 40 plus years.

Khune has been serving Chiefs since 2004

His contract expires in a couple of weeks

The 35-year-old discusses future

WHAT HAPPENED: Khune, who joined Kaizer Chiefs as a youngter, has been used sparingly this season.

However, despite his advancing age, the veteran keeper wants to push on, insisting he is not yet done playing at the highest level.

The 35-year-old believes his experience is needed by the Glamour Boys, insisting he will continue with his role of guiding others as agreed with coach Arthur Zwane.

WHAT HE SAID: "I have been getting a lot of those questions [on when I’m retiring]. I look up to goalkeepers like Buffon, and those types of guys have kept me going," Khune said ahead of Saturday's Soweto Derby.

"For people to keep on saying that I must retire, I don’t understand. I might not be getting game time as much as I want, but we had that discussion with the coach at the start of the season, and my role is to guide the others.

"I can’t complain to the coach because I am not getting game time, I respect the coach, and he respects me. My experience is needed in the team. I want to play until I am 40 plus, but whether that will be at Kaizer Chiefs is up to the club and what I bring to the table. I am not ready to retire."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Khune's deal with Amakhosi expires in the next couple of weeks, and the custodian has shed light on the situation.

"Right now, we haven’t started negotiating, so what’s important now is to finish the season on a high. That’s my main focus. The club has also given me that space to say 'compete and play as many games as you can. When the time is right, we’ll call you,'" he added.

"It is not the first time this is happening, and I have respected the club's position. They’ve also given me space and time to also focus on what I have to do on the field, which is training well, being a good leader, and leading the team.

"We are at a crucial stage of the season where we are left with two league matches and two cup matches. By saying cup matches, I’m confident that we’re going to the final. So, that’s where my focus is right now.

"The club has given me that space and time to focus on the field of play. When the time is right, they will say, ‘Itu, come, let’s sit and discuss’ and then it’ll take its course."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Amakhosi captain has won three Premier Soccer League titles with the club, of which the last one was in the 2014/15 season. Coincidentally, it is the last time Chiefs won major silverware.

Khune won a combined 10 domestic titles for the Soweto giants, but this season, he has played just 12 matches for the Glamour Boys across all competitions.

WHAT NEXT: Amakhosi are preparing to play Orlando Pirates on Saturday in the Nedbank Cup semi-final.