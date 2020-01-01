Khune becoming liability for Kaizer Chiefs: Is it time for Hunt to drop him?

Itumeleng Khune has been struggling for form amidst ' calamitous start to the 2020/21 season.

The experienced goalkeeper has now made two mistakes leading to goals in as many matches, which have left Amakhosi winless in their last five matches in the Premier Soccer League.

Less than a week after giving away possession to Ovidy Karuru, who then scored during a 2-2 draw with Black , Khune committed a similar mistake against SuperSport United on Tuesday night.

Usually reliable with his ball distribution, Khune attempted to play a pass to Philani Zulu and the ball was intercepted by the opposition who then scored through Bradley Grobler as Chiefs suffered a 2-1 defeat by SuperSport.

Both errors have come when the score was 0-0. They both put Chiefs on the back foot and ultimately, the team dropped points.

The Bafana Bafana international was restored as Amakhosi's first-choice keeper by coach Gavin Hunt last month, replacing Daniel Akpeyi.

It was a chance for Khune to prove himself after enduring a frustrating 2019/20 season in which he played second fiddle to international Akpeyi, who had a successful campaign.

However, Khune has failed to grasp the opportunity afforded to him by Hunt as his mistakes are holding the team back.

Hunt's decision to drop last season's Goalkeeper of the Season nominee Akpeyi from the starting line-up is yet to be vindicated.

Akpeyi's only crime was conceding five goals against in the two-legged MTN8 semi-final tie earlier this season, but he was doing well in the league.

The 34-year-old has played two league matches this term and kept two clean sheets, with Chiefs recording a victory over and draw against TS Galaxy.

On the other hand, Khune is yet to keep a clean sheet in the league, having conceded 10 goals from five matches, which is a cause for concern.

Hunt has refused to publicly criticize Khune, who is one of the most influential players in the Amakhosi dressing room.

However, the 56-year-old mentor will have to make a bold decision with his defence leaking goals mainly because of an out-of-form keeper in Khune.

If Chiefs are to have a realistic shot at the challenging for PSL trophy this season, they need to start winning matches soon in order to keep up with the pacesetters in the race for the title.

Amakhosi need a reliable keeper between the sticks in order to be considered to be one of the title contenders.

Hunt is aware of this and he has a big decision to make ahead of the Soweto giants' next match, which is against Bloemfontein on Saturday.