Khune: Baloyi discusses rumours Kaizer Chiefs keeper will move to Qatar

Amakhosi have added a goalkeeper to their list of seven new signings so far, and that has increased speculation

Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brian Baloyi says it will be “a difficult” decision for the coaches to make regarding the future of Itumeleng Khune as they try to create a reliable goalkeeping department.

Chiefs recently signed former Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Brandon Peterson to add to their pool of four goalkeepers.

Peterson joins Khune, Daniel Akpeyi, Bruce Bvuma and Brylon Petersen in the Amakhosi goalkeeping department.

One shot-stopper could be released ahead of the 2021/22 season in what makes Khune’s future uncertain.

Khune made a number of glaring blunders which became the topic of his future at the club.

“Chiefs are the ones who should answer these questions about the future of Itu at the club. One thing we know is, his contract is up and there has not been anything about a new contract,” Baloyi told Sowetan Live.

“There have been rumours about Khune since January, that he signed [for a club] in Qatar, so obviously we will wait to hear. But if they signed this guy [Peterson], it means someone has to leave out of the other four goalkeepers that are there.

“The club will say who is going to leave. Bvuma has been playing, so has Akpeyi, and Khune has been playing a bit. It will be the one who is number four for the rest of the season.

“From our side, we will just be making assumptions but we don’t know what their stance is. Last season, there was no out-and-out number one.”

It is not yet clear if Chiefs brought in Peterson because of the possibility that Khune could go to Qatar.

There was stiff competition among Chiefs' goalkeepers last season as there was no certain starter.

Akpeyi featured in 14 league games while Khune had 11 Premier Soccer League games under his belt and Bvuma played six games.

“I think the three goalkeepers average the same number of games between Khune, Bvuma and Akpeyi,” said Baloyi.

“The number four keeper has not played, we will assume that he will be the one to go but, again, we don’t know if he is part of the future with the club or if they will loan him out.

“It is a difficult one. Maybe the only assumption I will make is that the rumours are true that Itu has signed in Qatar.

“Maybe that’s why they are making a signing in the goalkeeping department because looking at the goalkeepers they have, we will say it was not necessary for them to look for another goalkeeper. The goalkeeping department has been good this past season.”