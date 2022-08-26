Khune back for Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch in MTN8?

Cup competitions are often used by coaches to give some of the reserve players some action, especially goalkeepers

Kaizer Chiefs’ MTN8 clash with Stellenbosch FC on Sunday afternoon could mark the return of Itumeleng Khune to the starting XI.

With Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Petersen not in especially sparkling form, Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane may well be tempted to give Khune some game-time. He is afterall the club captain, yet has not even made one of Amakhosi’s match-day squads this season.

It was in fact in last season’s MTN8 quarter-final – against Mamelodi Sundowns -when Khune made his most recent start for the Glamour Boys – a year and 11 days ago.

Neither Bvuma nor Petersen have made any calamitous blunders, but at the same time, neither goalkeeper has really been able to organize and get the Amakhosi defence on the same page – there’s been an air of uncertainty and shakiness around the Chiefs rearguard.



In two of their last three matches, the Soweto side have leaked six goals (either side of a clean-sheet against Richards Bay).

While Khune is not as agile and fit as he once was, what he does bring for sure is presence, authority and composure, which can go a long way to settling a defence.





Gallo Images





When it comes to aerial balls into the box for example, Khune’s command of his area is generally one of his strong points, as of course is his distribution.

And in what could be a tight cup encounter, the ability to turn defence into attack quickly, could be match-winning, especially with Amakhosi having some pretty decent pace up front these days.

For Zwane, it’s also about man-managing his squad, and as experienced as Khune is, he too could do with a morale booster, having found himself sidelined more and more frequently over the past two or three seasons.

Also with the transfer window still open for more than three weeks, the ex-Bafana Bafana number one could be tempted to move if he does not feel needed at Chiefs.

Starting the 35-year-old in the Winelands on Sunday could help convince him he still has a future with the club in a playing capacity. And a strong performance could even see him taking the gloves in the league as well.

It’s also notable that with the departure of Daniel Akpeyi, Amakhosi only have three senior keepers this term, making it more important for Zwane to keep his former teammate match-sharp and in the frame.