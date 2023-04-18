Khune at Kaizer Chiefs: Arthur Zwane hints Amakhosi veteran could stay at Naturena

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has welcomed Itumeleng Khune's stay at the club, insisting having senior players benefits the squad..

Khune has been with Chiefs since 2004

Keeper's contract expires in June

Zwane explains Khune's importance

WHAT HAPPENED: Khune's contract with Kaizer Chiefs is set to expire at the end of this season.

The veteran custodian has been serving Amakhosi since 2004, and recently, the club's football manager Bobby Motaung hinted the Glamour Boys might extend the 35-year-old's contract.

Zwane echoed his boss's sentiments and underlined the importance of having Khune around before explaining why he likes having senior players in the squad.

WHAT HE SAID: "[Khune] is still one of the goalkeepers. You know, if anything happens to Brandon [Petersen] and Bruce [Bvuma], he is there to step in," Zwane said as quoted by Far Post.

"So, we create competition, as I have been saying. Unfortunately, some of the players are lagging a little bit behind, and you don’t want to put them on the field with the idea of them failing. We want them to strive and improve on their game.

"You might have seen the balance of the squad [against Royal AM]. Even when we made changes, we tried to make sure we didn't lose our structure. Our structure was very key to not allowing our opponents to come at us.

"With the support of our senior players, our plans worked very well. They led by example, switched on, and as I said discipline is everything."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This season, Khune has played just 11 matches for Amakhosi across all competitions.

However, he is not the only one facing an uncertain future at the club. Khama Billiat is also nearing the end of his deal with the Glamour Boys. The creative player has spent most of the ongoing campaign on the sidelines owing to injuries.

Backpage Pix

Sifiso Hlanti, Phathutshedzo Nange, and Erick Mathoho are also in the last months of their contracts with the club.

WHAT NEXT: Chiefs are currently working hard to secure a Caf Champions League spot and end their eight-year trophy drought by winning the Nedbank Cup.