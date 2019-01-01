Khune and Maluleka doubtful for Kaizer Chiefs' match against Golden Arrows

The duo had to be withdrawn in the first half of Saturday's match against Baroka but Middendorp isn't bothered by their possible absence

could be without Itumeleng Khune and George Maluleka for their Tuesday's league match against at FNB Stadium.

The two experienced players had to be substituted in the first half of Amakhosi's 1-0 win over this past weekend but coach Ernst Middendorp isn't too concerned because he feels he has enough depth in his squad.

Middendorp introduced Daniel Akpeyi and Willard Katsande against Baroka, and the two players are likely to keep their places in the team against Abafana Bes'thende.

"We will assess the two players. They will probably not be available on Tuesday but we have depth in our squad. Some of the players have not played so far in the season," Middendorp told the Amakhosi website.

According to Middendorp, Njabulo Blom could feature against Arrows after being withdrawn from the club's MDC team to link up with the first team.

19-year-old Blom was promoted from the Amakhosi academy soon after Middendorp's arrival, but he's yet to make his professional debut for the club.

"Youngster Njabulo Blom was due to play in the MDC fixture on Sunday and had to be pulled out to join the first team for Tuesday’s game," said Middendorp.

Chiefs head into this clash having already bagged five wins in seven league games so far this season, but Middendorp says he's not worrying himself about the number of successive victories his team can register but he's pleased to still be at the summit of the log.

"Honestly, I’m not looking at the number of wins in a row. I look at the structure and our preparation for the next game. I’m happy we’re on top of the log," concluded the 60-year-old mentor.

The Glamour Boys are currently sitting on 16 points from the opening seven league matches and are in pole position to win Q1-Innovation which comes with R1.5 million prize money.

However, they will have to cross fingers for both and to stumble in their next three league games to walk away with the prize money.