Khumalo: Where are Kaizer Chiefs' new Dladlas, Tshabalalas and Mahlangus?

Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo has questioned the quality of the current squad after their MTN8 Cup elimination.

Chiefs failed to reach MTN final

Khumalo not impressed by current Amakhosi quality

Elimination comes just ahead of the Soweto derby

WHAT HAPPENED? Amakhosi were eliminated by AmaZulu at the penultimate stage of the domestic competition on Sunday after a goalless draw at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Reacting to the development, Khumalo – a long-serving Chiefs player from 1987 to 2004 – questioned the commitment and quality of the current squad.

Usuthu progressed on the away goals rule since the first leg semi-final, when they were hosted by the Glamour Boys, ended in a 1-1 draw before Sunday’s showdown.

WHAT DID KHUMALO SAY? "Kaizer Chiefs used to have an Ace Ntsoleng, Teenage Dladla, Siphiwe Tshabalala, Jabu Mahlangu, Doctor Khumalo, you name them," said the South African legend.

"But in this regard, is there any player like that? This is Kaizer Chiefs, if you don’t know it. If you don’t know, ask those who’ve been, and they will tell you what it takes to wear that jersey.

"You don’t just come in there because you want to be seen in the Kaizer Chiefs badge. What it means most is the people who are at the stadium and at home. Just put a smile on their face."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: By failing to progress to the final – where they would have met their Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates – Chiefs lost their first chance of lifting a trophy in the season.

AmaZulu will square it out with Bucs who eliminated Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday. The final will be held on November 5 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS: After the cup exit, Amakhosi will be away again for their next game as they will be hosted by Pirates for the Premier Soccer League Soweto derby on October 29.

Bucs will be boosted by their MTN8 progress, while Chiefs will have to pull up their socks.