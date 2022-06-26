Khumalo on Bafana Bafana: Broos' comments were 'garbage' and our legends are 'disrespected'

The retired midfielder took issue with the Belgian’s comments and explained why a local would be an ideal choice

South Africa and Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo believes Bafana Bafana need a local coach.

While criticizing the current coach, Hugo Broos – over his recent comments – Khumalo said a local tactician could make the national team better. Broos came under the spotlight over his comments on the standard of the Premier Soccer League and players, but he later apologised.

"Enough is enough now! It is about time that Hugo Broos understood that if the shoes are too big for him, he must just walk," Khumalo told Soccer Laduma.

"You lose a game and then you start talking negatively about everyone instead of just looking at yourself. There is a lot of talent in this country, and if a local coach was to be given a chance, he’d polish our diamonds and make them better."

To Khumalo, Broos made the comments because of his failure with the national team: "We can’t afford to sit back and allow these kinds of comments to go unchallenged," continued the 54-year-old retired star.

"I fully understand the frustration of the coaches and players who have already echoed their feelings about the coach’s comments.

"He said all of that because of his own failure and being stubborn. He just doesn’t seem to understand what it took for us to be where we were and he also doesn’t seem to know what to do in order to take us to where we want to be. It is unacceptable and it is garbage what the coach said."

The former Columbus Crew midfielder looked back into history as he argued why local coaches are the best bet for Bafana Bafana.

"For this country to be where it is, it was because of the local coaches – I will tell you that much. Qualifying for the World Cup was thanks to local coaches; reaching the [Africa Cup of Nations] Afcon finals and semi-finals was because of local coaches," he added.

"The first coach to qualify this country for the Olympics was a local coach, the U23, U17, and all the junior national teams did well under local coaches, and then you come and disrespect us like that? You disrespect the hard work that was done by these coaches and me.

"Being someone who was in the team that won the 1996 Afcon, I’ve never played in Europe, but I was at the World Cup and that’s all because of local coaches. What made us do so well if we don’t have quality?

Article continues below

"Why did the local coaches manage to get the best out of their players? About 80% of the squad that played in the ’96 Afcon team were based in the country, and they went on to win it. It is a disrespectful individual who behaves this way.

"What did the previous coaches do that the current coach can’t do?"

Clive Barker, Jomo Sono, Trott Moloto, Ephraim "Shakes" Mashaba, April Phumo, Pitso Mosimane, Steve Komphela, Gordon Igesund, and Molefi Ntseki are local coaches who have managed Bafana Bafana since they were readmitted to the international stage in 1992.