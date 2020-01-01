Khumalo: Former Kaizer Chiefs left-back has no regrets about leaving Mamelodi Sundowns

The former SuperSport United player explained why he had to leave the Tshwane giants

​Former versatile player Sibusiso Khumalo has no regrets about leaving the Brazilians, saying his career improved a lot.

The Katlehong-born player also explains how he ended his stay with the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions.

Despite failing to command a regular spot in Sundowns' star-studded line-up, Khumalo felt his career never stalled, saying he enjoyed his stay at the Chloorkop-based side.

“I left Sundowns in September last year. I sat down with them and we agreed to terminate the contract. There was no bad blood or anything like that. I just felt it was time to look for new challenges elsewhere,” Khumalo told Phakaaathi .



“No. I am not to say I was feeling my career was stalling because it is all up to me as a player… maybe I didn’t do enough to end up not playing. My career didn’t stall because I learned a lot at Sundowns, which helps my career going forward.”



“I just felt that moving on and getting to a team where I can get more game time was the right thing to do. I am willing to go to any team where I can get to play. But I would prefer it to be in the Premiership or overseas. But if a National First Division (NFD) side made the right offer, I would certainly consider it.”



In addition, Khumalo, who had a spell with , reveals why he has not signed with a new club.

“I am currently training on my own,” he continued.

“I trained with for about two months until about two weeks ago. They told me that they have enough players in the same position as me, so I stopped training with them.”