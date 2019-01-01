Orlando Pirates chief Khoza makes decision on Mokwena's immediate future

The Sea Robbers haven't had much joy under the young mentor but the club boss has retained faith in his current technical team

Rhulani Mokwena is going to finish the season as head coach of , according to club chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza.

The 34-year-old mentor has had a bumpy ride in his journey as coach of the Buccaneers and there have been calls for the management to replace him before it's too late.

However, Khoza said the agreement was that Mokwena will keep the position until the end of the season.

"When we hired Rhulani Mokwena, we said he would hold it down until the end of the season," Khoza told the media as quoted by Isolezwe.

Khoza admitted the club knew the decision to give Mokwena the head coaching role was either right or wrong, especially as the young tactician had not been exposed to such responsibility in the past.

Mokwena worked as an assistant to Pitso Mosimane at before holding the same position under Milutin Sredojevic at Pirates for over two years.

Upon Sredojevic's departure in August, the Sea Robbers decided that Mokwena was the right man to take the team forward but things haven't really gone according to plan at this stage.

Nonetheless, Khoza is unshaken by a series of poor results under the tutelage of Mokwena and reiterated that he will stick to his decision and give the coach this opportunity he feels he deserves.

"They [fans] knew that it was either right or wrong but what is important is that we give him this opportunity because he deserves it and he will continue until the end of the season as we have already agreed," concluded Khoza.

On Tuesday, reports emerged that there was a possibility Mokwena and Fadlu Davids swapping roles at Pirates but Floyd Mbele described the reports as pure nonsense.