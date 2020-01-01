Khoza confirms dates for upcoming PSL transfer windows and new season

There will be changes in how things are normally done in domestic football due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league's chairman announced

chairman Dr Irvin Khoza has confirmed the dates for the upcoming two transfer windows as well as the proposed start date for the new season.

In a press conference held at the PSL offices on Friday, Khoza said the league has agreed that the transfer window be officially open on September 2 and close on October 17.

The mid-season transfer will open for a month between February 1 to March 1, 2021.

According to Khoza, the 2020-21 PSL season is scheduled to get underway on October 9.

"The registration window for the PSL, as agreed by the executive committee, it will be 2nd of September to the 17th of October; that is the first window," Khoza said.

"The second window will be the 1st of February 2021 to the 1st of March 2021," added Khoza.

"The start of the season is presumed to be the 9th of October; the commencement of the new PSL season," he said.

The confirmation for the dates will come as a huge relief to the majority of teams as it will give them enough time to prepare of the upcoming season.

A few clubs, including , have already bolstered their squads for the 2020-21 season and their signings can only be registered when the current campaign is done and dusted.

These players include George Maluleka and Lesedi Kapinga while the likes of Ricardo Goss, Gift Motupa and Haashim Domingo are expected to join from .

are certainly the big winners as this means they may be able to sign new players for the new season provided they win their appeal against the two-window transfer ban imposed by Fifa in February.

Amakhosi were given the September 9 date to plead their case and concerns were that the date could come after the closing of the domestic transfer window.

While the Soweto giants have yet to make their transfer plans public, reports suggest they are already keeping a close eye on several players including Sfiso Hlanti and Thabang Monare from Bidvest Wits.

The management had already written to Fifa's appeal committee to at least allow them to sign players while waiting to appear before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

However, they are likely to abandon their request now that the PSL has released the new dates.