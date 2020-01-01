We will discuss how we will move forward - Khoza and PSL board set for crucial talks

The Pirates boss is also keen to ensure that the league helps the government fight the coronavirus

chairman Irvin Khoza says the league’s board of governors are set to meet and discuss how the season can be concluded.

The current campaign has been halted since last month due to the coronavirus pandemic which has affected sporting events across the world.

When speaking on Independent Media, Khoza could not reveal details of the agenda ahead of April 30's meeting, with the country currently in lockdown in order to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“The executive will be meeting on the last Thursday of this month to discuss how we will move forward,” Khoza said with 's lockdown restrictions currently apply until April 30.

“Our most important challenge is how to finish the league. Fortunately, we’ve got the guideline from Fifa that for any resumption of any activity, the government must give you a thumbs up.”

World football governing body, Fifa, recently announced new guidelines that the league seasons can be extended until the end of July.

“We haven’t discussed scenarios with our members. The most important thing [at our last meeting] was to deal with the issues of how we use our voice in helping the government to flatten the curve," he added.

“That’s why in our meeting we said we were hoping to finish by the 30th of June. But Fifa has come with new guidelines that the leagues can be extended until the end of July. As it stands our desire is to finish the season."

The chairman refused to express his view outside of the collective, but he indicated that there are options which they can take in order to ensure that the season is completed.

“There are a lot of options but we can’t discuss them now. We try to discourage that because we will lose focus on the priorities [that face the country]. The most important thing now is how to beat Covid-19," he said.

“We will hear what the government says at the end of this month and then we can take it from there."

The PSL will also be looking to ensure that the Nedbank Cup is completed with four teams (semi-finalists) left in the competition.