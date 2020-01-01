Kholosa Biyana: Banyana Banyana midfielder signs for Sporting Gijon

The South Africa international has joined the Spanish outfit on a permanent one-year deal this week

Spanish side Gijon have completed the signing of midfielder Kholosa Biyana, for the 2020-21 season.

The Reto Iberdrola outfit signed the Banyana Banyana star from Sasol Women's League team University of KwaZulu-Natal ladies.

The 26-year-old has been an important figure for Desiree Ellis' team, being part of the silver-winning 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations squad and their maiden Women's World Cup outing in 2019.

More teams

Having sealed her move, Biyana becomes Rafa Bernal's third signing during this summer after the arrival of Austrian goalkeeper Yosune Alvarez and Columbian defender Geraldyne Saavedra.

With the South African's signing, Bernal will count on her in their bid to clinch a promotion ticket after an awful debut in the second division last term, when they finished bottom with eight points from 22 games.

"The Sporting Femenino squad has a new member after the incorporation of Kholosa Biyana," the club announced on its website.

"She operates as a midfielder and comes from the UWC Ladies Football Club of the first division of South Africa.

Article continues below

"The 26-year-old is an international with the South African national team and was a starter in all three matches the national squad played at the 2019 Women's World Cup in ."

Biyana will also become the third South African woman to join a Spanish outfit this summer after Nothando Vilakazi and Amanda Mthandi recently joined Logrono and Badajoz, respectively.

She will eye a fine debut in as Sporting open their Reto Iberdrola campaign against Pozuelo Alarcon on October 25.