Khethokwakhe Masuku: Baroka FC decide against signing ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder

The former Bucs star is still clubless after being told he will not be signed by the Polokwane-based club

Former and Bloemfontein midfielder Khethokwakhe Masuku's search for a new team is set to continue.

This after FC decided against signing the dribbling wizard despite spending two weeks on trial with them.

The 34-year-old was previously on the books of ABC Motsepe League outfit Baberwa FC alongside the likes of Lerato Chabangu and Tefu Mashamaite.

He parted ways with the club in pursuit of a return to top-flight football but things have not gone according to plan.

New coach Dylan Kerr told SunSport Masuku is no longer training with Baroka, saying while the veteran midfielder did well during his two-week trial, there are enough players in his position.

"Masuku did very well," said Kerr.

"But he (Masuku) is not what we need right now. The thing is, we have enough players in his position," concluded the Englishman.

Masuku's career took a nosedive soon after his departure from the Buccaneers but it was Bloem Celtic where he appeared to be back to his old form until the club decided to release him.

Meanwhile, Kerr is ready to lead Baroka from the touchline after receiving his work permit on Tuesday.

Kerr missed Baroka's last five league games but will finally get the chance to bark instructions away to this coming weekend.