Khenyeza: Former Kaizer Chiefs striker appointed new TS Galaxy coach

The former Amakhosi hitman has been handed the coaching reins at the Rockets replacing Dan Malesela

Just after parting ways with coach Dan Malesela last week, TS Galaxy has acted swiftly to appoint former striker Mabhudi Khenyeza.

According to the club’s chairman Tim Sukazi, they have snapped up the former assistant coach on a two-year deal, saying the retired striker will bring vibrancy into the team.

The National Fist Division (NFD) side is looking to secure their spot in the lower division as they sit 13th on the log with 22 points from 20 matches.

"Yes, it is true that Khenyeza is now our head coach. We've given him two seasons. He will start working at the club on Tuesday," Sukazi told Independent Media .

"He is a young coach. Khenyeza is a student of the game. He has the energy that we need at TS Galaxy. He is very vibrant. TS Galaxy is a project.

"This is a national project and that will suit Khenyeza. It is easy to work with a young coach."

Having served as Jozef Vukusic’s right-hand man at Usuthu, the 37-year-old is one of the loyal servants of the game and will look to establish himself as a head coach in the NFD.

“Most of the people in KwaZulu-Natal are aware that Khenyeza was coaching while he was a player. They all know his character. He won't be starting here at TS Galaxy,” added the chairman.

"Khenyeza has been coaching for quite some time. He has always been working hard as a player and coaching at the same time. He will be well supported at the club. We are building here. It is all about reinforcing the team.”

Apart from working with the Durban-based club, the former striker was part of the technical team where he assisted Muhsin Ertugral last season.

Meanwhile, fresh from a 3-0 loss to in the Nedbank Cup, the outgoing Ke Yona champions will look to bag a win against the University of Pretoria on Sunday afternoon.