Khanyisa Mayo transfer: Kaizer Chiefs & Mamelodi Sundowns will have to dig deep into their pockets after target extends Cape Town City contract

Cape Town City have reportedly triggered the option to add two more years to striker Khanyisa Mayo's contract with the club.

Mayo is among the PSL top-scorers

That has reportedly attracted Chiefs and Downs' interest

CT City are keen to keep him

WHAT HAPPENED? Mayo is said to be a transfer target of Kaizer Chefs and Mamelodi Sundowns. The 24-year-old is enjoying a good season in which he is among the Premier Soccer League Golden Boot-chasers as well as breaking into the Bafana Bafana squad.

He scored against Royal AM on Saturday to take his season tally to 10 league goals and is one shy of leading scorer Peter Shalulile. That has improved his profile and value amid reported interest from the traditional giants.

WHAT MICHAELS SAID: “Khanyisa has some time left on his contract,” Mayo's agent Basia Michaels told SABC Sport.

“He is focused on the task at hand and loves playing the football he is playing under coach Eric as you can see with the goals, and is happy. He wants to get back into Bafana and the work he is putting in is a clear sign of that.”

AND WHAT MORE: City coach Eric Tinkler says they are keen to keep Mayo and believes the striker should be delivering more.

“He’s got a contract with the club and we are not looking to move anyone at this stage,” said Tinkler.

“If I have to be brutally honest…Mayo shouldn’t be on 10, he should be on a lot more. He’s got to help himself. We’ve created plenty of opportunities since the beginning of the season and it’s about turning those opportunities that are created into goals.

“Our strikers need to understand that, when you watch leagues around the world, 10 goals is not a lot for strikers.

“He should be doubling that....20 or 25, somewhere there. That’s where he should be aiming and looking to improve come next season. If he was scoring 30 goals, I don’t think he would be here. [Collins] Mbesuma scored 30 and ended up at Portsmouth.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: By tying Mayo to a new contract, City will ask a high price from the forward’s suitors. That has increased his market value.

But Mamelodi Sundowns are known for flexing their financial muscle when it comes to player transfers, although Amakhosi are sometimes reluctant to pay big for players and that could give Sundowns an edge in the race for Mayo’s signature.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAYO? City are left with three league games before the season ends and Mayo would be pushing to catch up with Shalulile in those games.