Khanyisa Mayo: Forget Orlando Pirates & Kaizer Chiefs, only two PSL clubs can afford R37 million-rated Cape Town City star

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs have been admiring Mayo for some time and in the most recent transfer window, they pushed for his services but Cape Town Spurs extended the forward's stay until 2028.

After a slow start to the ongoing 2023/24 Premier Soccer League season, Mayo has eventually stepped up and managed to score six goals and provide an assist in the 11 top-tier matches.

Comitis insisted Mayo might not be available in the January transfer window, but was adamant potential suitors have to meet the price tag slapped on the 25-year-old Bafana Bafana international.

WHAT HE SAID: "I made a statement that if Mayo scores 15 goals this season, then $2 million [R37 million] is his price tag," Comitis said in a recent interview.

"I don’t think I am wrong. Even that number now, with what’s happening with the African Football League they are throwing money around like it’s nothing; let it come my way.

"At this stage, we are happy with Mayo, he still has a long-term contract with us."

When asked about the teams that can afford the player, Comitis mentioned Mamelodi Sundowns and, surprisingly, Stellenbosch.

"Realistically, probably (Sundowns can afford him). But I know that the Stellenbosch FC could [also] afford him," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Last season, Mayo and Sundowns' Peter Shalulile scored the most goals in the PSL, 12.

Mayo is in the provisional Bafana Bafana squad that is preparing for back-to-back 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Rwanda respectively.

The forward is hopeful of being included in the South Africa squad that will take part in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ivory Coast.

WHAT NEXT: Mayo is definitely working harder to maintain his current form in front of the goal to help City realize their targets.

Hugo Broos must be delighted to see Mayo getting goals because it will give him options in competitive Bafana assignments.

It will also be interesting to see if the striker can end up bagging this season's PSL Golden Boot Award.