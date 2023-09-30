Cape Town City came back from a goal down to earn bragging rights in the Mother City derby against Cape Town Spurs.

Mayo scores a brace for City

Spurs go seven games without a win

Cupido on target for Spurs

WHAT HAPPENED: It had all the essence of a great derby, from goal line clearances to tough challenges, beautiful goals and everything in between as Khanyisa Mayo netted a brace to help Cape Town City beat rivals Cape Town Spurs 3-1 in the Mother City derby.

Shaun Bartlett's side opened the scoring as early as the third minute through striker Ashley Cupido, who netted his second goal of the season. He received a delightful through pass from Chumani Butsaka and he was cool, calm and collected before he fired past Darren Keet.

Bartlett lost his captain, veteran defender Clayton Daniels, who collided with his own goalkeeper Sam Ramsbottom and had to leave the pitch in the first stanza. Siyanda Msani came on in his place.

Just two minutes from the interval, City were handed a penalty when Logan Brown was adjudged to have handled the ball in his own box. Darwin Gonzalez stepped up to take responsibility and slotted past Ramsbottom to find the equalizer.

But that was not all - Khanyisa Mayo made sure that the hosts bagged all the points when scored the first of his brace in the 70th minute before he sealed the deal in the 86th minute after scrabbling in a cross by Thabiso Kutumela.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tinkler's men won their first PSL game in six attempts, meanwhile, Spurs have lost seven games on the spin as they continue to struggle to adjust to the top flight. The Urban Warriors are sitting at the foot of the log after losing all seven of their games.

WHAT'S NEXT: Bartlett will return to the drawing board where he hopes to find solutions to save the Urban Warriors' ship from sinking.

Under normal circumstances, losing seven games on the spin would trigger the frustration of any club owner, but Spurs' top brass have pledged their support for Bartlett - however, it remains to be seen how long it will be until that patience runs out.