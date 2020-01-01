Khanye: Why Kaizer Chiefs must select Tinkler instead of Hunt

The retired Amakhosi midfielder shares his thoughts on which coach can do better for the club

Former midfielder Junior Khanye is against the potential appointment of Gavin Hunt as Ernst Middendorp’s successor.

The Soweto giants announced the German tactician’s departure on Wednesday and media reports suggest the four-time Premier Soccer League ( ) winner is leading the race to get the job.

However, the retired player wants manager Eric Tinkler to take over and restore confidence at Naturena.

“If Chiefs appoint Hunt, they will be missing the point because there is nothing he will do for the club,” Khanye was quoted by Isolezwe.

“He will sign a lot of players as he did at Wits but end up not winning trophies. Out of all those players, we don’t know if they will be able to stand the weight of the Chiefs jersey because not any player can be able to wear it.

“I think players are born to wear that jersey. The skill and hard work are not enough at Chiefs. You need to be brave, be able to stand against the challenges, and the hunger to win trophies.”

On the other hand, speculation is rife that the likes of coach Owen Da Gama and Hunt are earmarked for the role, but the legend wants the Team of Choice boss.

“Chiefs must open their pockets and get Eric Tinkler. He must be assisted by Dan Malesela. The two coaches can be able to restore Chiefs’ style,” he added.

“They can also bring back confidence to the players. Tinkler has proven his worth. He has shown that he knows what he is doing – Chiefs need that calibre.

“Firstly, Chiefs must be humble and bring back Farouk Khan to head the development sides. He will be the one that can hire coaches that will work with different age groups such as Zipho Dlangalala, Sam Mbatha, Mandla Mazibuko, and Simon Ngomane.

“All these coaches learned a lot from Ted Dumitru on how to play and retain the ball.”

Although a number of coaches are linked with the coaching hot seat at Naturena, it remains to be seen if Amakhosi will eventually hire a South African manager.

In addition, they have also parted ways with Middendorp’s assistant and Bafana Bafana legend Shaun Bartlett whose departure was announced on Thursday.