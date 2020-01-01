Khanye wants Kaizer Chiefs to appoint Tinkler as coach, Malesela as assistant

The retired footballer has recommended a new coach, suggesting that Ernst Middendorp is not the right man for the Amakhosi job

Former winger Junior Khanye says that the club should consider appointing Eric Tinkler or Cavin Johnson following their failure to win the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) title.

Khanye’s remarks come after coach Ernst Middendorp's side missed out on the title to on the final day of the season, after leading the standings for 28 games.

Middendorp has received widespread criticism including from Khanye, who has also recommended that Chiefs revisit the junior development policy they used to boast of, headed by Farouk Khan.

“They must go back to their [old] structure. Identify a head of junior development. I am talking about Farouk Khan,” Khanye told iDiski.

“I believe Khan can help the team in terms of having a spine and their development to be strong. The club should have a common philosophy. I would love to see Dan Dance [Malesela] being assistant to Eric Tinkler or to Cavin Johnson.

“Next year they must restructure their team. They start from the bottom. They should go back to their culture of [having] a coach running their development like [Farouk] Khan.

"Having a very strong development structure so that when the coach of the senior side wants a player [from the academy], the culture is the same.

“I know Eric Tinkler believes in the philosophy of playing [good] football. They can appoint Tinkler as the head coach with Dan Dance as his assistant coach and if Maritzburg do not want to release Tinkler they can appoint Cavin Johnson and Dan Dance, with Farouk Khan running the junior development structure.”

In recent years Chiefs have been largely dependent on buying players from other clubs, a departure from their past policy where they promoted players from their junior ranks, including Khanye himself.

The former youth international has also suggested that Chiefs should create a scouting network to identify talent.

“Kaizer Chiefs are a very big club and they should have a network of proper scouts,” said Khanye.

“When did their development structure last produced a player? When last did you see a player emerge from their development to shine? If there is a youngster who gives the senior players pressure by playing, he will give problems to those senior players. They get paid so much but when are they giving?

“They should sit down in the boardroom and say that that now we are building a team for a couple of years.”

In the current Chiefs squad, goalkeeper and captain Itumeleng Khune is the most prominent player to have risen through their youth ranks.