Khanye sees Kaizer Chiefs losing by more than two goals against Wydad Casablanca

Amakhosi face a side which has scored 12 goals in five home games in Africa’s top-tier club competition this season

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye feels there is a huge gulf in quality between the Soweto giants and Wydad Casablanca, while predicting a big win for the Moroccans in Saturday’s Caf Champions League semi-final, first-leg clash at Stade Mohamed V.

Chiefs are up against a team that thumped them 4-0 in the group stages in Burkina Faso where Wydad were the home side.

While saying the arrival of new coach Stuart Baxter and a positive finish to the Premier Soccer League campaign has lifted Chiefs’ spirits, Khanye believes that they will be found wanting in terms of class.

“The motivation is too much for Chiefs but they lack the quality. The quality makes the difference. You can be motivated but if you lack the quality, [it’s difficult],” Khanye told iDiski TV.

“Of course it is not going to be an easy game, it won’t be a walk away for Wydad against a highly motivated Chiefs from their last two [PSL] games but they don’t have quality. But there are many goals which will be scored against Chiefs. They will concede more than two goals.

“Wydad is going to win this game. Wydad are not your typical African team, they play sort of European football. If you test them, they have the answer. Their coach is also very experienced. I don’t see Kaizer Chiefs scoring a goal. I know they are going to be defensive.

“I see them conceding more than two goals and they will never score a single goal. It is not going to be easy for them to score.”

Meanwhile, former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Benedict Vilakazi feels that experienced goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune should start ahead of Bruce Bvuma as Amakhosi face “Goliath.”

Khune has made a series of mistakes this season and was recently injured in what handed Bvuma some game time towards the end of the PSL campaign.

Bvuma has made two Champions League appearances this season, featuring in both legs of the quarter-finals against Simba SC which included conceding three goals in Dar es Salaam.

“Chiefs need experience and I would go with Khune. Yes, Bvuma did well [in recent matches] but looking at the players pound for pound and their experience, I would go for Khune,” Vilakazi told iDiski TV.

“I know Khune being there is also going to be intimidating to Wydad who know that this guy has been the number one goalkeeper in South Africa who has been at the World Cup and has been doing well. So they will be shaking to see him between the goalposts.

“When you refer to the records, they don’t lie so I would go for Khune with his experience. There are many elements why I have chosen Khune because even during the match he can encourage the players and command at the back and also play a counter because he serves the ball well from his goal area.”

Khune was in goals when Wydad beat Chiefs 4-0 in neutral Burkina Faso in the group stage and made some errors which gifted the Moroccans the heavy win.

Daniel Akpeyi guarded goal in Chiefs’ group home fixture when they edged the Moroccans 1-0 at FNB Stadium.

Vilakazi feels that Amakhosi players will be inspired by trying to impress returning coach Stuart Baxter but that will, however, not stop them from losing “1-0.”

“Now there is a new coach and every player who will be fielded will want to prove to the coach that they deserve to start in the line-up. So this can give Chiefs that edge since everyone would want to prove themselves,” said Vilakazi.

“I think Chiefs will lose by 1-0, it is going to be tough for them because when they don’t have players like [Dumisani] Zuma and Khama [Billiat] who can make a difference, it is different. Now Manyama is not available as well.”