Khanye does not ‘see what Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are trying to do’

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye is critical of Amakhosi and Orlando Pirates for Saturday’s Soweto Derby.

Chiefs and Pirates cross swords at FNB Stadium in a Premier Soccer League match which comes on the backdrop of both the traditional giants blowing hot and cold in the current league campaign.

“This Soweto derby might be a draw. When I look at both teams, I can’t see what they are trying to do,” Khanye told SuperSport TV.

“Pirates do not have a coach. I don’t understand why signing players before identifying a coach. [Mandla] Ncikazi was a head coach at Golden Arrows but they announced him as an assistant. Fadlu [Davids] has been there but has not been doing well previously.

“Then the Kaizer Chiefs coach is very defensive. He is failing to make a combination in terms of attack, his team does not score. This is going to be a draw but there is a possibility of Pirates winning because of individual brilliance. They have players but they don’t have a coach or a leader, they don’t have a structure. You can tell they are playing without a leader.”

Having slammed Pirates coaches, Khanye has more to say about Chiefs tactician Stuart Baxter.

He feels the coach is blundering in the way he has been fielding Njabulo Ngcobo, an off-season arrival from Swallows FC.

Khanye also blasts Chiefs’ overreliance on Keagan Dolly and Khama Billiat.

“So Kaizer Chiefs, I see them struggling. I love Dolly and Billiat but you can’t rely on these two players in all your games. They need to be complemented and they cannot perform each and every game,” said Khanye.

“Tower [Erick Mathoho] is very disappointing. I see Stuart Baxter having two defenders who cost him 13 points previously before last year and he is still playing them. Last year Chiefs almost got relegated with those two centre-backs. Then you sign Defender of the Season and you make him a central midfielder. What are you trying to achieve?

“I’m talking about Ngcobo. He is the Defender of the Season, he was given an award for defending. Now you make him a defensive midfielder.”